Look: Warriors give first look at Chase Center, unveil $1 million season ticket options

Look: Warriors give first look at Chase Center, unveil $1 million season ticket options
The Bay Area is a tech hub, and the ticket prices associated with the Warriors’ move to San Francisco sure seem to reflect that.

Premium suite options for the Chase Center will cost between $1.2 million – $2.25 million for the season, and anywhere between $4,000 – $40,000 for just a single game. There are apparently 32 of these aforementioned Google Cloud courtside lounges, and they’ll provide fans with the option to watch the game just a few rows up from the court. Still, that seems like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a nice view, at least to us.

Here are some shots of the new arena.

It will be interesting to see what class of fans make the transition from Oracle to Chase, as it’s possible that some of the blue-collar types of old will be replaced by suits, unfortunately. But it does appear to be a flashy, state-of-the-art venue, and it will be fun to watch the Dubs ball out on the court there.

