Look: Warriors give first look at Chase Center, unveil $1 million season ticket options

The Bay Area is a tech hub, and the ticket prices associated with the Warriors’ move to San Francisco sure seem to reflect that.

Premium suite options for the Chase Center will cost between $1.2 million – $2.25 million for the season, and anywhere between $4,000 – $40,000 for just a single game. There are apparently 32 of these aforementioned Google Cloud courtside lounges, and they’ll provide fans with the option to watch the game just a few rows up from the court. Still, that seems like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a nice view, at least to us.

Here are some shots of the new arena.

How the scoreboard will look for a lower level viewer, complete with a Klay Thompson game recap. Got a little bit of a mini Jerry World vibe to it. pic.twitter.com/r8zN89irgt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 26, 2019

It will be interesting to see what class of fans make the transition from Oracle to Chase, as it’s possible that some of the blue-collar types of old will be replaced by suits, unfortunately. But it does appear to be a flashy, state-of-the-art venue, and it will be fun to watch the Dubs ball out on the court there.