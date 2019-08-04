Select Page

John Wall has interesting take on 'worst contract in NBA history' theory
Wizards point guard John Wall will likely miss the entire 2019-20 season, as he recovers from an Achilles injury, yet he’s set to receive quite the payday.

Wall will make $38.2 million for his services, whether he suits up and plays in a game or not. And while no timetable has been given for his return, it’s looking highly unlikely that he’ll play at all, especially given the fact that the Wizards will likely be out of the postseason hunt.

It’s been said that, given Wall’s injury history, he wasn’t worthy of the four-year, $170 million max deal he received. Some have even called it one of the worst contracts in NBA history, and Wall addressed that in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Washington.

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,’” Wall said.“That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?”

“I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

He continued:

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

If it’s not the worst, it’s certainly up there, along with Joakim Noah’s deal with the Knicks, which Phil Jackson spearheaded.

