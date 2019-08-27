Select Page

Dramond Green is now ripped, has clearly lost weight working out (Video)

Aug 27, 2019

The Warriors’ 2018-19 campaign was derailed due to injuries, as the team had the most talent on its roster, and was on track to win its fourth title in the past five seasons

But injuries to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins — all of which were suffered during the playoffs — proved to be too much to overcome.

The theories about load management and its impact are interesting, but it does appear that the wear-and-tear is real, and players need more rest. As such, there’s been a lot of talk about how the Warriors will be able to keep Steph Curry and Draymond Green healthy this season, given how many minutes they might play.

Well, Green is clearly looking to improve his durability by remaining in peak shape, as a recent video of him working out with D’Angelo Russell shows him the slimmest we’ve ever seen him.

Green was listed at 230 pounds last season, but he appears to have shed a few pounds since that time.

