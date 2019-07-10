CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shaun Livingston has been waived by the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors will use the stretch provision to pay the $2 million guaranteed owed to him. For his career, Livingston has averaged 6.3 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, and 2.4 rebounds per game. Despite those underwhelming stats, Livingston has been a valuable piece during the Warriors dominant run. As a result of being released, he will look to continue his career elsewhere.

This is a move based on lowering payroll and making the team collectively younger. This action by the Golden State Warriors furthers the trend of dismantling their championship core. Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies after Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Players from last years team such as Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell, and DeMarcus Cousins have all found homes with new franchises.

Livingston has had an NBA career with fulfilling highs and devastating lows. The Los Angeles Clippers drafted him fourth overall in 2004. Before he won three championships with the Warriors, he was known as a talented guard with great size. He suffered a gruesome injury with the Clippers. He dislocated his kneecap after landing awkwardly on the way down from a missed layup. Livingston ended up incurring almost every major injury to that knee, including an ACL tear. After being let go by the Clippers, he bounced around a number of teams such as the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He has played an integral role for the Warriors off the bench since he arrived in 2014. Livingston’s veteran savvy was key for a young Warriors squad that was still learning how to thrive in the postseason. Thanks to his championship experience, Livingston will draw interest from contenders looking to add a cheap, experienced presence. Look out for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, or Los Angeles Clippers to add him.

