[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph & Dell Curry x Ray Allen at Edgewood Tahoe American Century Championship – Round 3

STATELINE, NV — Here are some visuals ofsuperstargolfing at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, the front nine holes of the third round on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Curry finished with another eagle on the 18th hole, his third in consecutive days, which gave him 6 points to complete the round with his tourney-best 20 points, 50 total. He finished tied in 7th, albeit well behind back-to-back champion Tony Romo, who blew away the field with 71 points. Mark Mulder tallied 61 points, good for second place.

Stephen’s golf partners today were his dad Dell Curry and Ray Allen.

