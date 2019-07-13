[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry, Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo at Edgewood Tahoe American Century Championship – Round 1 Back 9

STATELINE, NV — Here are some visuals ofsuperstargolfing at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, the back nine holes of the first round on Friday, July 12, 2019. At the infamous 17th tee where music is played and there’s a basketball hoop and a football to toss around, Curry splashed deep shots, missed dunks, but also drained buckets from a sitting position. He also got bum-rushed by a woman who didn’t know the protocol on getting autographs, and selected a young Warriors fan out of the crowd to shoot hoops with briefly, and give an autograph.

As far as the golf was concerned, Curry struggled on the front nine, but recovered and finished strong on the final four holes with an eagle on 18 to post six (6!) points on that single hole, good for a score of 15 in the Stableford scoring system, which was also tied for 12th-best in the tournament after Round 1. Curry shot 5-over-par.

Golf partners Justin Timberlake and Tony Romo (defending champion) posted scores of 11 and 26, respectively. Romo’s score currently leads the field heading into Round 2 on Saturday. Stephen’s father Dell Curry posted an impressive 20.

