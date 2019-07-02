OAKLAND, CA – MAY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It has been a wild ride for the Golden State Warriors during this free agency period. After hitting the jackpot with Kevin Durant three summers ago, they will be losing him this summer. He has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets next year. The Warriors obviously don’t want to blow things up, which explains bringing back Kevon Looney, who has been a valuable piece for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney Re-Signs

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Looney is returning to the Warriors on a three-year, $15 million deal. Looney is one of those players who can affect the game without scoring a single point. His ability to set screens and free up Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cannot be overlooked. On the other end of the floor, he has the rare ability to switch out on the perimeter and hold his own.

Looking Forward

When Durant decided to join the Warriors back in 2017, the “Strength in Numbers” motto went out of the window, and rightfully so. The sacrifice of depth and quality players throughout the roster was certainly worth having Durant’s services.

However, with Durant now teaming up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, the Warriors will have to re-shift their mindset and rely on depth. Looney was definitely a focus for the Warriors, being that he consistently played quality minutes when on the floor.

The Warriors will be in foreign territory coming into next season. For the first time in a long time, they are underdogs. The Looney signing tells us that they are still confident in their core, even without Durant. With Thompson likely missing most of the season as he rehabs from an ACL injury, the depth of the roster will play a major role in the Warriors’ success.

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors will respond amidst the doubt, and if Looney will be able to sustain his valuable minutes moving forward.

