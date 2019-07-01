Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors blocks D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets during the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on February 11, 2019, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 127-125) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, restricted free agent point guard D’Angelo Russell has agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors will be executing a sign-and-trade to grab Russell. His new contract will be worth a total of $117 million over four years.

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Russell finished the past season with the best year of his entire career. He finished the year averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game while being selected to his first all-star game of his career. For the first time, Russell truly displayed his ability to play at an elite level and lead a team. He led the Brooklyn Nets back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Russell established himself as one of the better point guards in the entire NBA last season. He has the ability to score at a high clip.

Russell will now be playing for the third team in his young NBA career. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2015 with the second overall pick in the draft. He had moderate success in Los Angeles but failed to live up to expectations in his two seasons there. Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 offseason. He started out the season hot before sustaining a knee injury that would sideline him for a good portion of the season. Once he returned, Russell quickly grew as a player and a leader in Brooklyn and helped take the team to new heights.

Looking forward Russell should continue to grow as a player and hone his skills as well. His scoring and playmaking ability will be much needed for Golden State next season. Without the services of Klay Thompson, the Warriors will need him at his best as they look to make big improvements next season.

