Watch: Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson trash talk Drake after Game 2 win

The Warriors avenged their Game 1 loss with a huge road win at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night, and they made sure to let the Raptors’ biggest cheerleader know about it.

Toronto got absolutely dominated in the middle of the second and third quarters, as Golden State went on a 24-1 run late in the second through the seven-minute mark of the third. The Warriors began the third quarter on a 17-0 run, despite Kevon Looney going down with an injury, and Andrew Bogut in the game in his place.

And the Warriors took some time to chirp about it after the game. Injured Warriors Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson began greeting their teammates on their way to the locker room, when they saw Drake in the tunnel. That’s when KD began trolling the hell out of the rapper, with Klay joining in as well.

Too funny.

