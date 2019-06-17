Select Page

Warriors take out full-page ad in Toronto newspaper to congratulate Raptors

Posted by | Jun 17, 2019 | ,

Warriors take out full-page ad in Toronto newspaper to congratulate Raptors
By: |
Say what you want about the Warriors, with the team having won only three of five NBA Finals they appeared in, but don’t knock their sportsmanship.

The Warriors did a pretty cool thing on Monday ahead of the Raptors’ championship parade — congratulating the team on its NBA Finals win by taking out an ad in the local newspaper (Toronto Star).

“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the city of Toronto” it read.

Great gesture by the Dubs, as you won’t see other teams do the same.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Warriors take out full-page ad in Toronto newspaper to congratulate Raptors



Related Posts

NBA Finals Game 3 Recap: Toronto Raptors Outmatch Undermanned Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals Game 3 Recap: Toronto Raptors Outmatch Undermanned Golden State Warriors

June 6, 2019

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 11 (Featuring James L Edwards III of The Athletic)

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 11 (Featuring James L Edwards III of The Athletic)

June 9, 2019

Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5 With Injury

Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5 With Injury

June 11, 2019

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino