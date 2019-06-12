Warriors pay tribute to Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill at practice (Video)

Rap legend Bushwick Bill passed away on Sunday night, and a number of athletes and celebrities have been paying tribute to him.

And on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors were among the, showing love for the member of the “Geto Boys.” Even though the famous rap group is from Houston, their impact was felt around the world, with them getting plenty of attention from hip hop fans all over.

That’s why the Dubs played “My Mind Playing Tricks On Me” during shootaround on Wednesday, as you can see in the video provided by BSO’s Robert Littal which is embedded below.

Damn, it feels good to be a gangsta.