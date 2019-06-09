Click here if the audio player isn’t loading!

This week on The Last Word, Jordan, Stacey, Ben, and Youssef discuss various topics in the basketball world, as Detroit Pistons beat writer James L Edwards III from The Athletic joins in!

First, Jordan, Stacey, and James talk about the future of the Detroit Pistons, and possibilities of what will happen in this year’s draft and free agency.

Following the Pistons talk, Ben hops on and gives us his hot takes of the week!

The guys then discuss the NBA Finals as the Toronto Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors.

In the theme of the NBA Finals, Ben then gives us his Player of the Week – it should be no surprise!

To end the episode, the guys have some fun and make their own All-NBA Bust Team!

Special thanks to James for coming on the podcast! Make sure to follow him on twitter @JLEdwardsIII and check out his awesome content over at The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/author/james-l-edwards-iii/

