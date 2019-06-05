Steph Curry admits his 'hero shot' cost Warriors title in 2016 NBA Finals

Curry is fully aware that the Warriors could be going for a five-peat, cementing themselves as the greatest team in NBA history. Had they won Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, then they would’ve been in position to accomplish exactly that. But the team blew a 3-1 lead, in part due to Draymond Green’s Game 5 suspension, then went on to lose Game 7 to the Cavs at Oracle Arena.
But there were a lot of empty possessions late in the fourth quarter, and Curry recently took ownership for some of it. He admitted to trying to play “hero ball” on a few shots that could’ve been daggers, rather than looking to get a high-percentage look, in an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
“I’m like, ‘I just need a little space’ – and that’s where I started to rush. I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Kevin Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship, instead of me going for the hero shot, which I felt like I could make.
That was a shot where I was not under control. And it cost us a championship.”
Here’s the shot Curry was talking about.
Props to Steph for owning up to it. Few others in his place would have done the same.
