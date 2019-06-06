Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors looks on before the Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on November 25, 2018, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 125-115) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Coming into Game 3 the 2019 NBA finals were tied at one game a piece.. Despite Stephen Curry‘s high-scoring output it wasn’t enough to get the victory. Check out our NBA Finals Game 3 recap between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

NBA Finals Game 3 Recap

Without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, the Warriors were at their most vulnerable against the Raptors in Game 3. Stephen Curry knew coming into Game 3 that he would have to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load. This was a game that the Raptors absolutely had to win to take control of the series.

Kawhi Leonard again had scored more than 30 points, Serge Ibaka was vital on the defensive end, and Danny Green and Kyle Lowry were sharp from deep. The Raptors took Game 3 123-109.

First Quarter

For the undermanned Golden State Warriors, it was no question that Stephen Curry had to be extraordinary, and out the gate, he scored the Warriors’ first five points. Yet with a healthy squad, Toronto jumped out to an early double-digit lead. As the lone scoring option on offense, Curry shot five-for-ten while the rest of the Warriors managed just one field goal on eight attempts.

Toronto meanwhile looked poised on offense. The Raptors started nine-of-thirteen on the floor with scoring in the paint being the fulcrum. Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam feasted near the rim while getting contributions from Danny Green out on the perimeter. Curry was aggressive all quarter long, scoring or assisting on all but one of the Warriors’ ten baskets. Curry scored 17 points, had six rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes. After a last-second Danny Green three, the Raptors led 36-29.

Second Quarter

Fred VanVleet kicked off the second quarter with a corner three to put the Raptors back up by double digits. Without Curry on the floor, Golden State struggled to answer back as Pascal Siakam dazzled for a layup to increase the lead to 12. In the 2:18 that Stephen Curry rested, the Warriors were a -5 overall.

In seven second-quarter minutes, Golden State managed just seven points. The Warriors had more turnovers (four) than made field goals (three). Kyle Lowry bounced back in Game 3, scoring his tenth point in the second quarter via a deep three. Andrew Bogut‘s solid defense off the bench helped keep Golden State within reach as the half neared. Toronto led 60-52. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 25 points. Lowry was Toronto’s leading scorer with 15 points, on three-for-five shooting from deep.

Third Quarter

Nick Nurse opted to start Fred VanVleet to begin the second half. After Toronto increased the lead to 14, both teams traded three-pointers, back-and-forth as the Warriors went on a 7-0 run. Again and again, Toronto came up big, knocking down the biggest shots of the quarter. Despite the Warriors slowly inching back, the Raptors continued to build the lead to double digits.

Danny Green and Kyle Lowry were a combined nine-of-twelve from three. Combined with Kawhi Leonard’s double-digit third quarter, Toronto increased their lead to 13 as both teams headed towards the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Again Golden State managed to trim their double-digit deficit to just seven points at the start of the fourth. But the health of the Toronto Raptors was too much to overcome, despite Curry’s outstanding game. Toronto continuously made big shots to take Game 3 123-109.

Up Next in the NBA Finals

Golden State will look to tie the series at two games apiece as the Finals resume with Game 4 at Oracle Arena Friday night.

