Look: Warriors to close out Oracle Arena by giving away these awesome rally towels in final game

The Warriors are preparing to play in their final game ever at Oracle Arena, and both the players and fans are excited about it.

There’s so much history in the building, which houses one of the few college-type environments, where fans can really get into and feel like a part of the action.

As such, the team is giving away these awesome rally towels for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, to fire up the players on the court, and provide them with the energy they need to get the win and force a Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena.

Sweet.

