OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 03: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson has been red-hot in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. However, the Golden State Warriors are holding their breath. He has moved up to third all-time on the three-point shots made in the postseason list. During the third quarter, Thompson took a nasty spill and twisted his knee in a brutal way after being fouled by Danny Green on a fast break. Thompson was on the floor for a while and was clearly in a ton of pain. However, Thompson is one of the toughest players in the league and he showed it in a heroic fashion.

After being yelled at by someone while being helped to the locker room, Thompson returned to the game to drain both of his free throws. It is speculated that he was informed that if he left the game and did not shoot the free throws, he would not be able to return to the game at all.

Every avid basketball fan knows Klay Thompson is a true soldier. He injured his calf earlier in the series. We then saw him make a quick comeback from that injury after missing a game. So far, Thompson has kept the Warriors alive through adversity as he is the leading scorer. Without him, the Warriors’ hopes of completing a three-peat are in major jeopardy.

Update: Thompson has been in the locker room jumping up and down to test the knee. His father asked if he heard anything pop when the incident occurred. Thompson replied saying he did not hear anything pop.

Update: Thompson has been officially ruled out for the rest of the night. The Warriors’ medical staff could be being extra cautious after the world saw Kevin Durant make a premature return in Game 5 and rupture his achilles. He is now walking with crutches. We will see if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are up to the challenge of keeping the Warriors alive.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on