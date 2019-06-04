DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 21: Klay Thompson (11) of the Golden State Warriors watches a replay as the Denver Nuggets look to close out during the second half of the Nuggets’ 100-98 win on Sunday, October 21, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Golden State Warriors at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Klay Thompson has been ruled “questionable” to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He injured his hamstring late in Game 2 after leading the Golden State Warriors with 25 points.

On Monday, an MRI confirmed Thompson suffered a hamstring strain, and will likely be questionable for Game 3, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The star shooting guard will test his body over the next couple days in hopes to play Wednesday night.

MRI on Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson confirmed a hamstring strain and he will likely be questionable for Game 3, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Thompson will test body over next two days with hope to play Wednesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2019

Thompson, a three-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, has never missed a playoff game. If his streak ends, it could spell disaster for a broken down Warriors team. Kevin Durant has yet to be cleared to play while fellow Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been banged up. DeMarcus Cousins has played only 36 minutes in two games since returning from injury, and Kevon Looney suffered a fractured collar bone in game one and is out indefinitely.

Thompson is averaging 23 points per game in the NBA Finals this season and has knocked down 7-of-12 triples in the series. He was arguably the best Warrior on the floor for the majority of Game 2 until his injury late in the game. He scored 11 of the first 13 points for Golden State and carried that momentum through the first half.

The injury occurred when Thompson came down awkwardly on his right leg after a missed 3-point attempt.

The Warriors will be back home at Oracle Arena for Game 3 after stealing a road game at Toronto. The series sits tied at a game apiece. If the Warriors can overcome the serious injury bug they’ve caught, they will surely go down in history as one of the greatest teams of all time. Thompson is one of the biggest reasons the team has had the success they have.

Thompson is an all-time great competitor. Even with the injury, don’t count him out for Game 3 just yet.

