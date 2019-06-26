Klay Thompson appearing likely to sign max deal, remain with Warriors

And, despite Thompson set to become a free agent on July 1, it’s beginning to look more and more likely that the duo will remain in tact.
Thompson is able to receive a max deal from the Warriors, which would amount to five years and $190 million over that time, but he recently tore his ACL, and will likely miss most of next season — if not all of it. Still, it appears he’s still in the team’s future plans, and that they plan to offer him the max, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Warriors and free-agent All-Star Klay Thompson will meet in L.A. this week at the outset of free agency, league sources said. Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources.”
Klay’s body language does seem to indicate that he wants to remain in the Bay Area, and we’ll soon find out.
