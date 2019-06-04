Kevon Looney suffered a collar bone fracture in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and has been ruled out indefinitely. Looney joins a long list of Golden State Warriors on the injury report.
When it rains, it pours. The Golden State Warriors have been battling injuries all postseason, and the NBA Finals are no different. Looney is the latest in a long list of critical Warriors to get bit by the injury bug.
Looney was injured early in the first quarter of Game 2 while defending Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket. He took a shoulder to the chest and immediately fell to the floor in pain.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the injury as a “non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture”, and added that there isn’t much optimism that he will return for the NBA Finals.
Looney joins Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala on the list of injured Warriors. Cousins has played just 36 minutes in two contests since returning from injury. Durant has yet to suit up since his injury in the Western Conference Finals. Thompson is questionable for Game 3 with a hamstring injury.
Though Looney is relatively unknown — a major downfall of playing on a team with five former All-Stars — he has played a huge role for the Warriors this postseason. He managed nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in Game 1 on the NBA Finals, but failed to score in his limited Game 2.
The Warriors are pursuing their fourth title in five years. With injuries piling up, it will be harder and harder to achieve that goal. However, this is a team of champions for a reason. Despite injuries to Looney, Durant, Cousins, and Thompson, this team still has a shot at history.
