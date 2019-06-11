CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 to force another game in the series. The Warriors led by as many as 13, but the Raptors put up a big fourth quarter, led by Kawhi Leonard to give them a scare. A last-second Kyle Lowry three-point attempt came up short, and Stephen Curry‘s 31 points were enough to force a Game 6.

The Raptors immediately turned the ball over on their first possession to tip off the first. Durant then quickly got into it, hitting his first two shots, both threes early in the quarter.

Golden State also swiftly got into their rhythm, shooting five for five from beyond the arc, leading by six near the halfway point of the first. Toronto responded with Kawhi Leonard scoring on the fast break, as well as Marc Gasol making shots down the stretch.

The Warriors lead 34-28 at the end of the first, Durant with 11 in his first game since May, and Marc Gasol leading the way for Toronto with 10.

Klay Thompson opened up the second quarter by hitting a three-pointer, increasing the Warriors lead to eight. Around the nine-minute mark, as Kevin Durant was looking to make a move with Serge Ibaka defending, pulled up lame, grabbing his right leg. It appears that he re-injured his right calf. Durant then limped back to the locker room, where he is reevaluated.

Even without Durant yet again, the Warriors continued to maintain their lead. After Lowry gets a steal and a bucket, Curry answers with a three and a foul for a four-point play, the Warriors lead now by 13.

Shortly after, Draymond Green picks up his third foul and is not happy with the officials. He then gets his sixth technical for arguing with the officials. He will receive a one-game suspension if he gets another technical.

In earlier games in the series, the third quarter was key to the win. This would not be the case in Game 5. The teams would play even in the third quarter, with the Warriors opening things up early, and the Raptors making a late run to cut the lead to six.

The Raptors, led by Kawhi, put together a huge fourth quarter. Despite that, late three-pointers by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would give the Warriors a three-point lead in the last minute of the game. The Raptors would not be denied though. With 30 seconds to play, Kyle Lowry would cut the lead to one with a drive up the lane and a goaltend by Demarcus Cousins. An offensive foul against Demarcus Cousins with 15 seconds left would set the stage for Lowry’s late shot.

