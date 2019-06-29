OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 04: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches his jump shot defended by Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly offer All-Star guard Klay Thompson a 5-year, $190 million dollar max contract at the start of free agency this Sunday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. For his career, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Sources: Golden State is planning to offer All-Star Klay Thompson a 5-year, $190M maximum contract when free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET — which is expected to accelerate process of GM Bob Myers and Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, quickly reaching formal agreement. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2019

There’s not much surprise here. Klay Thompson has been with the Warriors since they drafted him with the 11th pick in the 2011 draft. Alongside fellow sharpshooter Stephen Curry, the now legendary “Splash Brothers” led the Warriors to the 2015 title. Though he took a reduced role when Kevin Durant came in the summer of 2016, Thompson has still been vital to the Warriors during the last few years.

Thompson certainly sacrificed during the Durant era, most notably missing out on All-NBA selections each year. Because of that, he was ineligible for a supermax offer this summer that would have been around $220 million for 5 years. Instead, he’ll be eligible for the standard max, 5-years $190 million. To make matters worse, Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. At the very least he’ll be out until February of next year.

Even with the injury, it seemed pretty clear the Warriors would offer Thompson as much as they possibly could. He’s a homegrown All-Star that’s been a key cog in the Warriors dynasty. As a player, he’s still an elite perimeter defender and arguably one of the greatest shooters of all-time. Come Sunday, the Warriors will make their pitch to Thompson to keep the good times going.

