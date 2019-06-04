Draymond Green reveals how, why he lost 25 lbs for NBA Playoffs

Warriors big man Draymond Green has looked like a spring chicken on the court during the playoffs, and is moving much better than he did during the regular season. And it couldn’t come at a better time, as Pascal Siakam’s athleticism has made him very difficult for other players go guard. However, Green was very much up to the task in Game 2, Siakam to only 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

And now we know exactly how he’s been able to slim down.

Green sat down with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne for an exclusive interview, and shared a story about how Warriors general manager Bob Myers told him he needed to lose some weight back in March.

“Bob said, ‘If we’re going to win a championship, you have to get in shape,’” Green says. “I was like, ‘Oh, I know. I’m fat as hell right now. Give me two weeks. It will probably take 10 days, but give me two weeks for sure and I’ll be good.

“‘My birthday is March 4, so I want to enjoy my birthday, but right after, on March 10, my diet starts.’”

He continued:

“Having that control, it carries over to other areas in your life. We all love to eat. We all enjoy the things that we enjoy. If I can conquer that and not do that, why can’t I conquer my emotions, too? Well, maybe I can f—ing conquer my emotions! Maybe I can conquer anything else! And so I think honestly that has really helped put me in a different state.”

Green also stated that he lost the weight by cutting out junk food, wine and fast food. Good for him. He looks great out there.