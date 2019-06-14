Select Page

Bob Myers addresses Klay Thompson's impending free agency, value to Warriors
Klay Thompson may be undervalued by some, but Warriors president Bob Myers knows exactly how important the team’s star guard is to their success.

That was evident in Game 3 of the NBA Finals — which Thompson missed due to injury. It was also made clear in the waning minutes of the third quarter in Game 6, when he suffered a torn ACL, and the Warriors offense looked like a shell of its former self without him out there.

As such, it appears re-signing Thompson is near the top of the team’s free-agency wish list, which Myers said to reporters on Friday.

Myers also spoke about how challenging this season has been, with all the injuries the team has had to fight through.

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks unfold.

