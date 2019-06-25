Andre Iguodala believes Warriors priced out 'real fans' in move to San Francisco

The Warriors are moving from Oakland to San Francisco, and the fans that show up to Chase Center could be different than the ones that frequented Oracle Arena over the years.

The $1.4 billion Chase Center is state-of-the-art, but many fans won’t ever be able to see a game there. Season-ticket packages for courtside tickets cost $2 million, which is insane. The tech industry will likely buy up a lot of the tickets, leaving the blue-collar fan out of luck.

And Andre Iguodala essentially confirmed that, in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.

“You can go look at the Golden State Warriors,” he said. “When I first got there, we were kind of up-and-coming, and I’ve always said we priced our real fans out,” said Iguodala. “But now you look at it, who is our fan base? It’s Silicon Valley, which is the richest community in the world.

“You saw it in the Finals, Kyle Lowry goes into the stands and the guy grabs him and you can read his lips: ‘gGt out of here, you f—’ and he pushes him. The dude is worth $2.4 billion and I’m pretty sure…”

Well, he’s not wrong.