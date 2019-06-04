OAKLAND, USA – JANUARY 10: Kevin Durant of Golden State Warriors in action during the NBA basketball game between LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, United States on January 10, 2018. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

For Kevin Durant, he’ll have to wait until at least Game 4 to play in the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant is officially out for Game 3, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Kevin Durant Ruled Out for Game 3 Due to Calf Strain

Durant is still recovering after suffering a strained left calf against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. He’s been out ever since, including the first two games of the Finals, and will now miss at least Game 3.

Kevin Durant will not play in Game 3. “He’s ramping up his exercise routines,” Steve Kerr said. Klay Thompson is questionable. Andre Iguodala is good to go. Kevon Looney out for the series. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 4, 2019

According to coach Kerr, Durant is progressing at least, hopefully meaning he’ll return for Game 4. He joins a long list of injured Golden State Warriors players, including Kevon Looney, who’s out for the series with a fractured collarbone, and Klay Thompson, who is questionable after a hamstring injury in Game 2. DeMarcus Cousins has returned at least, adding some depth to the Warriors and playing a key role in Game 2.

The NBA Finals will continue Wednesday night as the series shifts to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4. The Warriors prevailed in Game 2 thanks to a dagger 3-pointer from Andre Iguodala to tie the series at 1-1. Despite an incredible second half that saw the Warriors assist on all 22 of their made field goals, their offense still stalled and they went scoreless for five minutes in the fourth. It was a brutal reminder of why they needed Durant in the first place. Durant is a generational scorer that can get buckets almost at will. To the Toronto Raptors credit, they’ve played the Warriors well the first two games. Should they take Game 3, the pressure will surely be on for Durant to return for Game 4.

