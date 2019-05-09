Select Page

Watch: This Kevin Durant foot injury could re-shape NBA Playoffs

Watch: This Kevin Durant foot injury could re-shape NBA Playoffs
Warriors superstar Kevin Durant — a two-time NBA Finals MVP — has been the best player in the postseason this year, but he, unfortunately, could miss some time in the future.

Durant was his usual dominant self in Game 5 — going 8-for-18, with 22 points. This followed the 34, 46, 29, 35 and 50 points he scored in the previous five games.

But he suffered a non-contact injury late in the third quarter, which had Warriors fans holding their breath, as it looked to be a potential Achilles injury.

Durant left the game, and was followed by general manager Bob Myers to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Update:

Warriors have announced it’s a calf strain, which is good news going forward, but still hurts the team in the pivotal Game 5.

