Watch: Stephen Curry embarrasses himself missing wide-open dunk, layup

Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry picked a horrible time to have one of the worst games of his season on Saturday night.

Golden State went toe-to-toe with Houston in Game 3 of their playoff series, and it was in great position to get a road win to essentially lock up their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

But Curry was awful — especially down the stretch.

He finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting, and really was the difference between winning and losing. The Warriors had chances down the stretch, like when Curry split the Rockers defense and had a wide-open layup. Unfortunately for him, this was the result.

And then, a few moments later, Curry got wide-open again. This time, he tried to dunk. That proved to be a bad idea, because this embarrassing rim-stuff was the result.

Very un-Steph like.