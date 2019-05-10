Select Page

Warriors rumors indicate Kevin Durant may stay, re-sign with team

Posted by | May 10, 2019 | ,

Warriors rumors indicate Kevin Durant may stay, re-sign with team
By: |
It’s possible that Kevin Durant, after suffering a calf injury in Game 5, may have played his last game in a Warriors uniform.

Golden State will have to win one of two games against the Rockets without KD, otherwise they’ll be eliminated from postseason contention, with him set to become a free agent this summer.

The rumors swirling over the past few months have linked him to the Knicks, with Durant wanting to have the opportunity of having his “own team.” Sportsbooks are even favoring the Knicks as Durant’s 2019-20 landing spot. But recent reports have been circulating about him potentially staying in the Bay Area when the team moves to Chase Center in San Francisco.

A report from Sam Amick of The Athletic states that there is “a belief within Warriors Circles” that KD may value the opportunity to win more championships, rather than joining a 2018-19 non-contender, causing him to stay in the Bay Area.

It’s possible that the Warriors are in Amick’s ear, and that they’re the ones that leaked this report, in hopes of putting a damper in the Knicks’ hopes. Or, KD really does value winning above all else. We’ll soon find out. For now, we hope the Warriors can defeat the Rockets and give Durant a chance to win another Finals MVP/championship ring.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Warriors rumors indicate Kevin Durant may stay, re-sign with team



Related Posts

Watch: This Kevin Durant foot injury could re-shape NBA Playoffs

Watch: This Kevin Durant foot injury could re-shape NBA Playoffs

May 9, 2019

Klay Thompson wants to get paid in free agency this summer, is tired of 'crumbs'

Klay Thompson wants to get paid in free agency this summer, is tired of &#039;crumbs&#039;

May 8, 2019

Steve Kerr believes Klay Thompson wants to remain with Warriors after season

Steve Kerr believes Klay Thompson wants to remain with Warriors after season

May 9, 2019

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino