CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, with the explosion of social media, the hot take culture has taken over sports. Proclaiming opinions with certainty, regardless of the validity, is now the norm on sports talk shows, twitter, or podcasts. One bad game, and the next day a player is branded as overrated, or unable to handle the pressure. For some reason, the Stephen Curry slander reached peak levels after a few off nights against the Houston Rockets in the second round a few weeks ago. It is outlandish to think a two time MVP and a three-time champion would still be subject to such misguided claims. However, that’s where we are in today’s era of social media and sports hot takes.

Stephen Curry is Above the Slander

The former Davidson Wildcat has defied expectations his entire career. The longtime NBA notion that a jump shooting team couldn’t win big in the playoffs was broken by Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2015. The son of former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry has redefined the game over his 10 seasons in the league. His shooting ability is the best we’ve ever seen. He makes 30-foot jumpers look like lay-ups, and he can score from anywhere on the court. His lack of extraordinary size or athletic prowess makes it seem as if his abilities are obtainable. Not everyone can be 6’10”, but everyone can practice shooting the ball. However, no one can do what Curry does, his skill set stands alone.

Playoff Resume

A good portion of the Stephen Curry slander is attributed to this notion that he hasn’t performed as well in the postseason. That is simply not true. He has yet to claim a Finals MVP during his three championship runs, but that in no way diminishes how good he has been. For his career, he averages 26.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 106 playoff contests. He has now led his team to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive season, in search of his fourth ring. There are not many players in league history that can claim a run of greatness quite like what Curry is currently putting together.

Block The Noise

Most of the noise surrounding Curry’s playoff production peaked during the series with the Rockets. After scoring 21 or more in five of the six games in a first-round victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, he struggled to start the second round. Scoring only 18 points a night on 35 percent shooting through three games was enough to spark everyone’s doubts. National talking heads and NBA twitter all jumped at the chance to pile on. Curry had struggled for three consecutive games, so clearly he was never good in the first place. He had another poor first half in game five, and then it happened.

Late in game five, superstar teammate Kevin Durant grabbed his lower leg and limped off the court. Those riding the wave of Stephen Curry slander to get clicks and views now had what they wanted. With Durant out, the pressure was squarely on the sharpshooting shoulders of Curry. Unfortunately for those doubters, his response has rendered them speechless.

Cream Rises

Since Durant went down with an injury, Curry has elevated his game to a new level. He scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter of game five after his teammate was injured. The Warriors then took a 3-2 lead to Houston for game six. Curry scuffled to a scoreless first half as they tried to close out the Rockets. The keyboards around the NBA had begun to clatter with more talk of his failure to step up in a big game. Then he exploded for 33 second-half points as Golden State clinched their spot in the Western Conference finals.

Curry was dominant in the four-game sweep of the Portland Trailblazers. In a match-up of two of the NBA’s most dynamic back-courts, the defending champs shined brightest. Curry averaged 36.5 points per game and hit 26 three-pointers during the sweep. He also closed out the series with a triple-double. His all-around game was on display in the conference finals, averaging eight rebounds and eight assists to go along with his scoring outbursts. Only a week removed from being questioned for his struggles, he was once again a dominant force leading his team to the NBA Finals. With arguably the best player in the league sidelined, the Warriors have adjusted and thrived. Curry has led them to five consecutive playoff wins at the most crucial point of the season.

Championship Meddle

The Warriors are now just four wins away from a three-peat and their fourth title in five years. Winning breeds content, and that is a large factor as to why so many look to discredit what this team and their star guard have accomplished. His numbers and achievements are undeniable, and his place as one of the league best players has been cemented. The Stephen Curry slander must stop now. As the 2019 NBA Finals get underway on Thursday, put aside any bias you might have and enjoy the show.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on