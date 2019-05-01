Select Page

Look: Photo of Stephen Curry&#039;s dislocated finger is quite a sight

Posted by | May 1, 2019 | ,

Look: Photo of Stephen Curry's dislocated finger is quite a sight
By: |
Game 1 of the Warriors-Rockets series was all about the referees, but Game 2 at Oracle Arena put an emphasis about each team’s medical staff on Tuesday night.

Rockets star James Harden was hit in the face fighting for an offensive rebound, as he appeared to catch a finger or nail in his eye. That left eye ended up bleeding for a spell, which caused him to miss a good chunk of the first half — although he did return to the game.

As for the Warriors, they had a medical issue involving one of their stars as well. Stephen Curry had his finger dislocated in the first quarter, and he ended up getting it popped back into place so he could return to the game.

A photo that has recently surfaced shows just how gruesome Curry’s finger looked.

To his credit, Curry did manage to score 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting in the win.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Look: Photo of Stephen Curry&#039;s dislocated finger is quite a sight



Related Posts

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Steve Kerr takes shot at Rockets by doing funny flop at presser (Video)

Steve Kerr takes shot at Rockets by doing funny flop at presser (Video)

April 29, 2019

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino