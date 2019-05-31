Select Page

Klay Thompson roasted for getting away with blatant travel (Video)

Klay Thompson and the Warriors may be the defending champions, but they didn’t exactly walk all over the Raptors, who had never been to the NBA Finals in their history.

In fact, it was quite the opposite.

The Raptors jumped out to a first-quarter lead and led for nearly the entirety of the game, eventually emerging victorious by a double-digit margin. As for Thompson, though, he did manage to “walk it out” at one point during the first quarter.

Check out the epic travel Thompson got away with on this drive to the basket.

That’s one way to score the ball.

