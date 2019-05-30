Select Page

Klay Thompson makes light of &#039;polite heckling&#039; by Raptors fans

Posted by | May 30, 2019 | ,

Klay Thompson makes light of 'polite heckling' by Raptors fans
By: |
Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been in the league since 2011, so he’s no stranger to the heckling from fans.

Not only that, he’s now set to play in the NBA Finals over the past five seasons, so he’s aware of the “hostile treatment” from home fans during Warriors road games.

Raptors fans, however, have not been all that hostile toward Thompson, compared to what he’s used to hearing. He opened up about the “polite hackling” from the Canadian basketball aficionados, in an interview with Rachel Nichols on “The Jump.”

Not only that, he’s also avoiding Drake’s music during the NBA Finals.

Klay never ceases to deliver on the comic relief, that’s for sure.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Klay Thompson makes light of &#039;polite heckling&#039; by Raptors fans



Related Posts

2019 NBA Finals Preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Finals Preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

May 27, 2019

Kevin Durant addresses talk of Warriors being better off without him on court

Kevin Durant addresses talk of Warriors being better off without him on court

May 25, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins trolls LeBron James with funny NBA Finals prank

DeMarcus Cousins trolls LeBron James with funny NBA Finals prank

May 29, 2019

Kevin Durant injury status update: Warriors forward will travel to Toronto, could play in Game 2

Kevin Durant injury status update: Warriors forward will travel to Toronto, could play in Game 2

May 28, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino