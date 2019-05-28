Kevin Durant injury status update: Warriors forward will travel to Toronto, could play in Game 2

It’s crazy to think that the Warriors are, once again, in the NBA Finals, and yet it’s unlikely that they’ll have the best player on the court suiting up for them. That honor will go to Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard.

This is because Kevin Durant is currently sidelined with a calf injury, having suffered it in Game 5 of the conference semifinals. It’s even been rumored that he may have some Achilles damage as well, although the extent of which is not known.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Durant will not play in Game 1, but Game 2 remains a possibility for his return, as he’ll travel with the team to Toronto.

Golden State star Kevin Durant will travel with the team to Toronto, a league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 28, 2019

It will be interesting to see how healthy Durant is, should he return.