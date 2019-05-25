Select Page

Kevin Durant addresses talk of Warriors being better off without him on court

Posted by | May 25, 2019 | ,

Kevin Durant addresses talk of Warriors being better off without him on court
By: |
Warriors superstar Kevin Durant had NBA fans questioning if their team would even get out of the second round, after he went down with a calf injury in Game 5 against the Rockets.

And yet, the Rockets won Game 5, even with KD out, and then went on to win five consecutive contests since that time.

Now, the Warriors are resting, awaiting their Eastern Conference Finals foe, while the Bucks and Raptors battle it out. As for Durant, he’s been faced with questions about the Warriors possibly playing better without him. Here’s what he told reporters on Friday.

“As a player, I think about that and I’m just like, it’s not true,” he said. “That’s not facts when it comes to a basketball perspective. The competitive side of me; I also like to talk basketball as well. So if you’re gonna say something like that, I’m gonna engage in it.”

It’s fair to question if the Warriors offense is more efficient without Durant, despite what he says. The ball moves faster, and that isolation style of play really isn’t suited to their talents.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Kevin Durant addresses talk of Warriors being better off without him on court



Related Posts

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

Klay Thompson reacts to All-NBA snub (Video)

Klay Thompson reacts to All-NBA snub (Video)

May 24, 2019

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Series Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Series Preview

May 13, 2019

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino