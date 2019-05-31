Drake taunts Draymond Green, Stephen Curry at Game 1 of NBA Finals (Video)

The NBA warned Drake about making himself a part of the action during the NBA Finals, especially for the games at Scotiabank Arena, where the rapper sits courtside, as the team’s global ambassador.

Drake remained quiet during the game, for the most part, or, at least, he didn’t directly inject himself into the action, as he has in the past. And the TV cameras did a good job of not showing him.

But things changed quickly after the game.

Drake was seen trash talking Draymond Green as he walked off the court. It appeared that the rapper called Green “trash,” as you can see in the video below.

Green’s teammate, Stephen Curry, appeared to stand up for his big man, and Drake had some words for him, too.

Saucy.