DeMarcus Cousins trolls LeBron James with funny NBA Finals prank

Conversely, LeBron James, for the first time in nine seasons, is not in the NBA Finals. In fact, James’ new team, the Lakers, didn’t even qualify for the playoffs, which was shocking to many.
So Cousins, in a funny prank for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, elected to troll James in a playful way. He “sent” James a “Wish you were here!” card at NBA Finals media day.
Some were initially taking the prank seriously, and Cousins made sure to clear that up quickly.
Too funny, even if it was just a playful prank that really didn’t have any of Boogie’s sentiments behind it.
