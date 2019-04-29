Steve Kerr takes shot at Rockets by doing funny flop at presser (Video)

The Warriors and Rockets battled it out in a game for the ages on Sunday. It may have been a Game 1, but it sure felt like a Game 7, or almost as if it were a continuation of the epic seven-game-set the teams played last season.

There was a lot of talk about the officiating in the game, although more complaining from the Rockets side. This is understandable, as James Harden and Chris Paul comprise one of the league’s biggest flopping duos, and the two seem to whine about officials often.

That’s why Warriors head coach Steve Kerr elected to relax the tension stemming from the outcome of the game at his press conference. He casually flopped to open the pressure, and reporters ate it up.

Steve Kerr enters his presser, flops on a reporter and jokes it should be a foul. He then discusses the noise coming out of the Rockets camp at length. pic.twitter.com/KS0PC8DmvE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 29, 2019

Too funny.