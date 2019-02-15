WATCH: Steph Curry's beautiful mother Sonya drains halfcourt shot—underhanded

Select Page

WATCH: Steph Curry&#039;s beautiful mother Sonya drains halfcourt shot—underhanded

Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has already established himself as one of the best pure shooters in NBA history, and he’s won the MVP Award twice.

And now, after watching a recent video, we’ve learned where he gets his skills from.

He gets it from his momma, apparently.

Sonya Curry is in Charlotte for All-Star Weekend festivities, and she showed off some of her skills on the court. Mama Curry was just casually shooting around, when she attempted a shot from halfcourt. Here’s the thing, she shot it underhanded, with one hand.

Not only that — she absolutely drained it.

What a shot.

