Steph Curry's dunk draws hilarious reaction from Warriors bench (Video)

Steph Curry's dunk draws hilarious reaction from Warriors bench (Video)
Warriors star Stephen Curry showed in the All-Star Game that even though he plays small ball, he can throw down a dunk if need be.

Curry threw down a sick 360 dunk before the game even tipped off, and he later slammed one home during the game.

It’s one thing to attempt a dunk during an exhibition game, where potential failure does not matter and won’t cost a team, but it’s another to try it in a regular-season game. That’s what Steph did on Thursday night, when the Warriors squared off against the Kings, in their first action since the All-Star Break. And, just like over the weekend, he succeeded. His reaction was actually almost as good as the dunk.

The Warriors bench had a better reaction than Steph’s.

Love it.

