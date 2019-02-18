Steph Curry throws down sick 360 dunk in warmups (Video)

The NBA’s best big men were on display at Spectrum Center during the All-Star Game on Sunday night, but one particular 190-pounder showed he can throw down some sick dunks as well.

Warriors star Steph Curry has been known to put on a show during warmups, and it usually entails him draining shots from all over the court — even in the tunnel. On Sunday, however, he elected to do something a bit different, and it was fun to watch.

Curry bounced the ball to himself, then slammed home a 360 dunk, which we haven’t seen him ever do before.

It appeared Curry wanted to put on a show in Charlotte — where he was raised.