Select Page

Steph Curry throws down sick 360 dunk in warmups (Video)

Posted by | Feb 18, 2019 | ,

Steph Curry throws down sick 360 dunk in warmups (Video)
By: |
The NBA’s best big men were on display at Spectrum Center during the All-Star Game on Sunday night, but one particular 190-pounder showed he can throw down some sick dunks as well.

Warriors star Steph Curry has been known to put on a show during warmups, and it usually entails him draining shots from all over the court — even in the tunnel. On Sunday, however, he elected to do something a bit different, and it was fun to watch.

Curry bounced the ball to himself, then slammed home a 360 dunk, which we haven’t seen him ever do before.

It appeared Curry wanted to put on a show in Charlotte — where he was raised.

Featured, NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Steph Curry throws down sick 360 dunk in warmups (Video)



Related Posts

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

WATCH: Steph Curry's beautiful mother Sonya drains halfcourt shot—underhanded

WATCH: Steph Curry&#039;s beautiful mother Sonya drains halfcourt shot—underhanded

February 15, 2019

Look: Klay Thompson's gruesome finger popped out of place in Jazz game

Look: Klay Thompson&#039;s gruesome finger popped out of place in Jazz game

February 13, 2019

Steve Kerr ejected for slamming clipboard, going off on refs during game (Video)

Steve Kerr ejected for slamming clipboard, going off on refs during game (Video)

February 14, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino