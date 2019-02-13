Look: Klay Thompson's gruesome finger popped out of place in Jazz game

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and when he’s on, it’s as if every shot that leaves his hands goes in.

Thompson is fun to watch when he’s on fire, draining shot after shot from the perimeter. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry get a lot of the press, but Thompson is an integral part of the team’s success as well — when he’s healthy, that is.

He wasn’t that for a spell in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Jazz, when one of his fingers popped out of place. Thompson was trying to push off another play, and he ended up jamming his left ring finger. It was a pretty gruesome sight.

Ouch. Good thing a trainer was able to pop his finger back in place.