Watch: Steph Curry drains half-court shot, knocks teammate over while celebrating

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry showed that his celebrations can be as strong as his three-point shooting prowess during Friday’s game against the Bulls.

Curry knocked down a shot from behind half court — beating the buzzer that signified the end of the first quarter, which the Warriors absolutely dominated. That bucket gave them a 43-17 lead, and Curry, as well as his teammates, were visibly excited about it.

After draining the shot, Curry celebrated by jumping into and bumping shoulders with teammate Jonas Jerebko. Curry, however, did it with so much force that he knocked Jerebko to the ground, which amused him and his teammates.