Video: DeMarcus Cousins' first Warriors points came on this massive dunk

It didn’t take long for big man DeMarcus Cousins to get on the board with his new team.

Cousins looked like he had played alongside his new Warriors teammates for years, as he showed off some nice chemistry with Kevin Durant just 90 seconds into the game. Durant used the screen set by Cousins, then threw a nice bounce pass to the Warriors big man. Cousins then finished off the pick-and-roll to perfection by throwing down a powerful dunk.

This is the first game Cousins has played in in roughly a year, so it’s clear he’s been chomping at the bits to slam the ball home with authority, so he did.