Select Page

Video: DeMarcus Cousins&#039; first Warriors points came on this massive dunk

Posted by | Jan 19, 2019 | ,

Video: DeMarcus Cousins' first Warriors points came on this massive dunk
It didn’t take long for big man DeMarcus Cousins to get on the board with his new team.

Cousins looked like he had played alongside his new Warriors teammates for years, as he showed off some nice chemistry with Kevin Durant just 90 seconds into the game. Durant used the screen set by Cousins, then threw a nice bounce pass to the Warriors big man. Cousins then finished off the pick-and-roll to perfection by throwing down a powerful dunk.

This is the first game Cousins has played in in roughly a year, so it’s clear he’s been chomping at the bits to slam the ball home with authority, so he did.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Video: DeMarcus Cousins&#039; first Warriors points came on this massive dunk



Related Posts

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Watch: Steph Curry drains half-court shot, knocks teammate over while celebrating

Watch: Steph Curry drains half-court shot, knocks teammate over while celebrating

January 12, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino