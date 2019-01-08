Select Page

[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry, Klay, Durant pregame in Sacramento before Warriors vs Kings

Jan 8, 2019

GOLDEN1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA — Here are some pregame visuals from the Golden State Warriors (25-14) at the Sacramento Kings.

[SCROLL DOWN FOR THE PHOTO GALLERY!]

The one during warmups where Klay Thompson does not look like he has a good grasp on the ball, on an alley-oop pass by Jordan Bell, that could be deemed, “The worst alley-oop in the history of NBA warmups,” and you can see it in action here plus a surprise visit by former Warrior Festus Ezeli:

Before warmups were the views from pregame routines, which you can view in video:

All photos below were taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any original photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE GALLERY SLIDESHOW:

