[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry, Durant, Draymond, Jordan Bell and Jacob Evans at Warriors (25-14) morning shootaround in Sacramento

GOLDEN1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA — The(25-14) were in Sacramento this morning for shootaround before facing the Kings.

With the recent spate of losses, especially at home, head coach Steve Kerr spent a rare long session with reporters (17:33 in total, see below) discussing the basketball process, including Stephen Curry‘s staggered minutes in fourth quarters, which then delved into the definition of a “dynasty” and how the San Antonio Spurs and, with a nod to Bill Belichick, New England Patriots have been able to sustain their winning ways over two decades:

[embedded content]

That gave us little chance to film players shooting around, aside from Kevin Durant:

[embedded content]

Luckily, we had our photographer on the premises and were able to capture still visuals for Curry, Durant, Draymond Green, and Jordan Bell and Jacob Evans, who were both being interviewed even after Kerr’s interview.

For those of you looking for Klay Thompson, he departed the floor early as he usually does, which is why we declared his clips “rare” at a morning shootaround recently in Cleveland.

