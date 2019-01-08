Select Page

Look: Klay Thompson spotted partying with actress girlfriend Laura Harrier at Golden Globes

The dating rumors surrounding Warriors star Klay Thompson and actress Laura Harrier appear to be true, according to a few photos that have surfaced.

It was said that Harrier had been to a few of Thompson’s games at both Oracle Arena and Staples Center, but the two were keeping it under wraps on social media.

Well, they’re not anymore.

The couple stepped out at a Golden Globes after-party, and were spotted together, as you can see below.

Notice how Harrier — who has starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “BlacKkKlansman” — was attempting to look down to avoid being spotted. Unfortunately for her, one can ever fully avoid the paparazzi, and we now have confirmation that the two are dating.

