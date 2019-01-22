Klay Thompson salutes Floyd Mayweather after NBA record three-point shooting vs Lakers (Video)

Warriors star guard Klay Thompson brought a flamethrower with him to Staples Center on Monday night, as he was on absolute fire, and literally could not miss from three-point range.

Thompson drained the first seven three-pointers he attempted in the game against the Lakers, and he even flashed the money sign to Floyd Mayweather Jr., as the GOAT was seated courtside watching the action.

Thompson went on to make his 10th consecutive three-pointer of the game, and it was at that point that he set an NBA record in doing so.

When Thompson gets hot, he literally cannot miss.