Watch: Warriors unveil 2017-18 championship banner during ceremony

Watching the Warriors unveil a championship banner has become a bit of a trend over the past few years, and fans witnessed yet another ring ceremony on Tuesday night.

The Warriors celebrated their third title in four years before Tuesday’s game against the Thunder at Oracle Arena tipped off. It’s a situation that is not foreign to them, whereas it usually is for other clubs. Although, Warriors co-owner Peter Guber did run into a bit of a snag, as his championship ring appeared to be a bit too small, which resulted in NBA commissioner Adam Silver having to apply some force to put it on his finger (watch here).

Aside from that, everything went smoothly. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry gave a quick speech, and the team unveiled its 2017-18 NBA championship banner, which now hangs from the rafters at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors are set to move across the bay to the Chase Center after this season, so this ceremony did have a special feel.