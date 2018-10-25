Watch: Steph Curry lofts ball into orbit with one hand, drains floater perfectly (even though it didn't count)

Select Page

Watch: Steph Curry lofts ball into orbit with one hand, drains floater perfectly (even though it didn&#039;t count)

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry has made a habit of sinking highlight-reel shots that few others in NBA history have been able to pull off.

He’s a special player, and special players make special plays. He did exactly that during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, even though the shot didn’t technically count.

It was noteworthy, though. Check out how Curry took the contact from Tomas Satoransky near the top of the key, then flipped up a shot — that stayed in the air for what seemed like forever, and eventually dropped into the hoop.

Sure, the foul was committed just before Curry attempted his sweet scoop shot, but it was fun to watch nonetheless, and nearly counted.

Based on the difficulty level of that trick shot alone, we’d have given Steph “continuation,” for the three-point play opportunity.

