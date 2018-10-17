Select Page

Watch: Steph Curry drains ridiculous shot from tunnel

Posted by | Oct 17, 2018 | ,

Watch: Steph Curry drains ridiculous shot from tunnel
Steph Curry’s range knows no bounds, as he has the ability to drain shots from all over the court.

Opponents never really know where Curry will pull up and shoot from, which results in him being guarded closely no matter how far he is from the basket.

Curry knows the court at Oracle Arena extremely well, which makes pregame warmups fun, as he’ll attempt circus shots from all over. Tuesday marked the first day of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, so Curry elected to just casually drain a shot from the tunnel — which fans really seemed to enjoy.

Nothing but net.

Featured, NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Watch: Steph Curry drains ridiculous shot from tunnel



Related Posts

Countdown to NBA Tip-Off: Golden State Warriors Season Preview

Countdown to NBA Tip-Off: Golden State Warriors Season Preview

September 21, 2018

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Klay on his “new look” with beard: “Veteran, wise, aged, seasoned”

Klay on his “new look” with beard: “Veteran, wise, aged, seasoned”

October 10, 2018

Watch: Riley Curry busts out cute dance moves during game

Watch: Riley Curry busts out cute dance moves during game

October 13, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino