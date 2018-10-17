Watch: Steph Curry drains ridiculous shot from tunnel

Steph Curry’s range knows no bounds, as he has the ability to drain shots from all over the court.

Opponents never really know where Curry will pull up and shoot from, which results in him being guarded closely no matter how far he is from the basket.

Curry knows the court at Oracle Arena extremely well, which makes pregame warmups fun, as he’ll attempt circus shots from all over. Tuesday marked the first day of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, so Curry elected to just casually drain a shot from the tunnel — which fans really seemed to enjoy.

Nothing but net.